Stephen Ernest Blodgett
1951 - 2021
Stephen "Steve" Ernest Blodgett, 69, passed away April 9, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. He was born to Ernest Arthur and Pearl Bowman Blodgett on December 4, 1951. He was their second oldest child and being the first son his father was thrilled to have someone to carry on the Blodgett family name.
Steve married Marilyn Ellison in 1970, they later divorced. They had two lovely daughters, Melanie and Cari. Years later he met his soulmate Nita Miller in the fall of 1984, they married on January 9, 2003. To this marriage, she brought to their family unit, four more children, Jennifer, Alicia, Joseph, and Scott, who they raised to adulthood.
He grew up in Roy, Utah and later resided in North Ogden. He and his wife Nita took over the care and keeping of his grandfather Parley Blodgett's 100-year-old farm and farmhouse after Steve's father passed.
Steve was a committed employee. His entire working life was spent at Utility Trailer. He started working there on November 27, 1972 and retired 43 years later in March 2016 as the Shipping and Receiving Foreman. They called him a legend; his 43 years marked him as one of the company's longest tenured employees. Steve was well respected at work with many of the younger men who worked for him calling him "Dad".
When he was younger, he spent many weekends country dancing. It was how he met his future wife, Nita. He and Nita enjoyed golfing, playing in a couple of leagues with his sister Rhonda and her husband Darren. He spent many hours fishing, boating with family and snowmobiling with work friends as well as family.
He took great joy in pulling the children around the farm acreage with his tractor and with his snowmobile, depending on the season of the year. Family game night was a treat. He so enjoyed having his loved ones around him.
He is survived by his wife Nita, children: Melanie Blodgett, her children Payton Marie Lopez, Triston James-Stephen Lopez. Cari (Dustin) Combe, their children Parker Stephen Combe, Avery Lynn Combe. Jennifer Brianna (Darrin) Buckley, their children Sierra Leann (Carlos) Arreguin, Alexis Marie Buckley, Ian A J Buckley. Joseph Lyle (Sparrow) Hill, their children Josephine Kensey and Sebastian Scott. William Scott (Liz) Hill, their children Corbin Joseph and Owen Dee. Alicia Marie (Richard O) Garrison, their children Alyssa Shea, Kiya Raelynn, Jaxson Oliver. Siblings: Patricia (David) Dirks, Rhonda (Darren) DeGroot, Glen LaMar (Leesa) Blodgett, Bryan Dee (Deborah) Blodgett. Great grandchildren: Madeline Kiara Corrales, Serenity Renesmae Corrales, Byron Gohan Irwine Corrales, Jordan Alexander Flores-Arreguin, Paislee Marie Arreguin. Nita's siblings: Beverly Colton-Stanley, Robert William (Linda deceased) Miller, Kerry Lynn (Lynn deceased) Miller, Barbara Sue Adams, Kathy Lynn (Pete deceased) Reynolds, Jeanné Lee Moody, James Edward (Lena) Miller, Beth Darlene (Mike deceased) Miller, Rex Allen (Sherry) Miller, Thayne Adrian Miller, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84404. A viewing will be prior to services, 11:00 - 12:30 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch go to the bottom of Steve's obituary on April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolence may also be sent to the family.