Stephen H. Bordley
March 3, 1952 ~ December 4, 2020
Stephen H. Bordley passed away on December 4, 2020 in Roy, UT. He was born on March 3, 1952 in Washington D.C. to Arthur Watson Bordley Jr. and Jacqueline Dodson "Heffner" Bordley.
Stephen was an avid bowler, he was a member of the USBC and was awarded the Hall of Fame for outstanding performance in the sport of bowling on February 20, 2016. He loved cats and cats loved him. He will be greatly missed.
Stephen married Lucy Duran on October 7, 1989 in Utah. Together they have two children.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Lucy; son, Stephen (Michelle) Duran; daughter, Chloe Bordley-Duran; three siblings, Richard (Denise), Roger, and Diane (Dean) Copeland.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven.
