Stephen Schultz

June 17, 1943 ~ July 31, 2019
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Stephen Douglas Schultz, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 76.
Steve was born on June 17, 1943, in Provo, Utah to William F. and Elizabeth Brandley Schultz. He graduated from Olympus High School in Salt Lake City in 1961, and later attended the University of Utah. On April 6, 1968, he married Connie Peterson in Brigham City, Utah. Together they raised four children: S. Matthew (Sherree), Centerville; Hillary (Bob) Lundgreen, West Haven; Mindy (Rob) Secor, Clinton; and Angie (Jeff) Kindall, Clinton. Steve was blessed with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild (with another on the way).
After beginning his work as a patent draftsman with Morton Thiokol, Steve had a diverse career path ranging from water chemistry to sales. It was his passion for creating good food that led to his favorite career choice-owning and operating Grandma's Country Kitchen Catering with Connie. Anytime someone remarked that the food was delicious, he always replied, "I only make good stuff!"
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and four children, brothers John (Susie) Schultz and Greg (Carol) Schultz, and sister Stephanie English.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Premier Mortuary, 5335 S. 1950 W., Roy, Utah. Viewings will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Bree and Chris and the rest of Comfort Worx Hospice for their compassionate care of Steve over the last several months.
Condolences may be shared at: