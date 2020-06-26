July 12, 1942 ~ April 28, 2020
Stephen (Steve) Joe Cunningham, age 77, died April 28, 2020, in Mesquite, NV. He was born on July 12, 1942, in Ogden, UT, to Vernal Joseph and Ruby Handy Cunningham. Steve graduated from Weber High School and attended Utah State University and Weber State College. On July 31, 1964, he married Marty Thompsen (later divorced) and had two children, Chris and Jeff. On June 20, 1980, he married Connie Moncur Zundel and happily gained two stepdaughters, Wendy and Amber.
Steve lived most of his life in the greater Salt Lake City area before retiring to Mesquite in 2008. He worked for Utah Power & Light for many years before moving into sales at Mountainland Business Systems where he made lifelong friends. Steve loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, golfing and riding horses. The greatest joy in his life were his grandchildren. He never missed a game, recital or golf tournament. Steve was happiest when he was with friends and family enjoying a nice BBQ.
Survivors include his wife Connie Cunningham of Mesquite, NV; daughter Chris Byers (Mark Norseth) of Salt Lake City, UT; son Jeff (Vennessa) Cunningham of Tooele, UT; stepdaughter Wendy (Rob) Martin of San Marcos, CA; stepdaughter Amber (Anthony) Farinha of San Mateo, CA; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Favero, and parents Vernal and Ruby Cunningham.
A Memorial and Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at Redwood Memorial Cemetery (6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville) on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.