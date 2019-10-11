Steve Hendry

March 24, 1949 ~ October 9, 2019
The world lost one of the great gun enthusiasts and marksmen on October 9, 2019. Steve loved the craftsmanship of making guns for himself and for others. He was a master machinist and well known for his precision. He was born to Robert A. and Norvain Hendry on March 24, 1949. He is survived by his brother Sean Hendry (Cheril) and two sisters, Kim Hale (Del) and Robyn Marcus (Paul).
Steve graduated from Clearfield High School and attended Weber State University. He served with honor and integrity in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War. He was one of the many that were not the same when they returned from the war.
He married Denise Hileman on June 1, 1968, and they had a wonderful daughter, Shannon Hendry-Hamblin. Steve and Denise later divorced.
On March 28, 1975, he married Marilyn Bateman. Marilyn brought Merrilee into his life and Steve adopted her. They also had a wonderful daughter together, Heather Dugger (Travis). They later divorced.
On March 6, 2005, Steve married his best friend, Debbie Flynn. They enjoyed riding his Harley and she loved listening to him tinker in the garage. Debbie brought four children into the mix: John, Jennifer, Justin and Jeff.
Along with his children, Steve is survived by his wonderful grandchildren: Bailie, Drake and Rocco (Shannon) and Trevor, Cassidy and Abigail (Merrilee).
Per Steve's wishes, there will be no viewing or formal service. Friends that wish to offer condolences to the family may do so from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Washington Heights Church, 1770 E 6200 S, Ogden, Ut. Cremation services are provided by Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory.
