October 29, 1960 ~ January 8, 2020
(Age 59)
A shining light went out in the world when Steven A. Porter passed peacefully from this life on January 8, 2020. Steve fought a courageous 33-year battle with diabetes, suffering more than any one individual should ever have to endure. Steve was everyone's hero, and his example of maintaining a positive attitude through extreme trials was remarkable and unmatched.
Steve was born on October 29, 1960, to Alma and Beverly Porter and was raised in San Diego, California, where he graduated from Kearny High School. Steve excelled at everything he did; music, golf, and volleyball being his favorites. He played in countless bands throughout his life and continued playing with his current band, Rosewood, until the time of his death. Even with amputated fingers he was determined to figure out a way to play his bass guitar--which he did, and did well!
Steve was a natural athlete. He played volleyball for Weber State College and Brigham Young University; no one wanted to be across from him when he spiked the ball! Later in life, golf became Steve's favorite go-to sport. He had fond memories of many golf trips with the greatest group of golf buddies you could find.
Steve began installing hardwood floors at the age of 16 and continued this profession throughout his life. His artistic ability and craftsmanship made him a legend in the hardwood flooring business. His enthusiasm and love for flooring inspired his employees, and many current hardwood floor companies got their start with Steve.
Steve was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. He faithfully served in various callings throughout his life, but his mission to Kobe, Japan, was a highlight. Steve truly loved the people of Japan. Steve's love of family and love of the gospel was the most important thing in his life. He was adored by his family. His love, his music, and his dad jokes will be greatly missed. His loving family includes his wife Karla of North Ogden; children, Josh (Amy) Porter of Pleasant View; Josee (Spencer) Wilcox of Ogden; Ashley (Thomas) Hughes of Pleasant View; Alex (Amanda) Porter of North Ogden, and the loves of his life, Brayden, Simon, Cohen, Ezrah, Remi, Zeek, and a new grandbaby arriving in August. His mother, Beverly Porter of North Ogden; brothers, Jeff (Barbara) Porter of San Marcos, California; Dave (Courtney) Porter of Carlsbad, California; sisters, Cathy Smith of North Ogden; Julie (Warren) Lawter of Poway, California. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Alma, and a grandson, Miloh.
Steve asked that we not be sad at his passing but rejoice in his being free from the physical trials he endured so well. His strong testimony in the Plan of Happiness assures us we will only be apart for a short time.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. At Steve's request, a Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, January 18th, 12:00 PM, at the Ben Lomond Stake Center, 3550 N. 700 E. North Ogden, UT. His band, Rosewood, will perform at the Celebration, and those in attendance will have the opportunity of sharing memories of Steve. He had one more request--guys, if you have tan cargo shorts, please wear them to the Celebration in honor of Steve.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation for the many caregivers, physicians, neighbors, friends, family and ward members who assisted Steve during his lengthy illness. The rides to dialysis will never be forgotten. The service of his angel mother was truly a blessing to our family. In lieu of flowers, Steve asked that you perform a random act of kindness and that you make sure to be an organ donor. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: