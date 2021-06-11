Steven A Whitaker
July 23, 1943-June 6, 2021
Steven Alfred Whitaker was born on July 23, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah. To Alfred Richard Whitaker and Violet Forsgren. Steve was the oldest of 5 children. Steve married Willemina Cornelia Vanhulten "Minnie" on June 22, 1962 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden temple on February 11, 1978. Steve was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and attended the Roy 2nd ward. During his life Steve held various church callings. Steve graduated from Weber high in 1961.
Steve's first job was at 12 years of age driving a truck at a cattle feedlot. He then went to work for Peerless product janitorial supplies and as a gas station attendant for Wasatch Oil. He worked at General Mills as a sweeper for 45 days, then they asked if he could drive a truck. Steve then started driving a delivery truck where his passion for driving trucks started. He then went to work for Bulkmatic Transport, where he won three safety awards for driving 300,000 safe miles a year. Steve's other passion was riding horses. He would ride at least once a day; rain, snow, whatever. He was just happy to be in the saddle. Steve was a fan of anything western or Indian heritage. One of his prized possessions was his End of the trail collection. In the early years Steve and Minnie loved to go camping at Blacksmith Fork canyon. Steve and Minnie were avid Utah Jazz fans, and were season ticket holders for over 25 years. During this time they created many relationships with all staff, players and fans. Steve was preceded in death by his loving wife (Minnie), his parents (Alfred and Violet), many aunts, uncles and his sister Peggy. Steve is survived by his children Lynnette, Kim (Erik), Bryce (Beth), Amanda (A.C.) and Emmy (Terry).21 grandkids and 24 great grandkids. 2 brothers and 1 sister.
A special thanks to the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living for the loving care that they provided over the last 2 years. And special thanks to Suncrest Hospice for their care of Steve's final days.Funeral services will be Monday June 14, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Roy 2nd ward building 5127 S 2400 W Roy, Utah. Funeral services will be livestream via Myers mortuary website, for those not in attendance. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday June 13, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00 pm at the Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah or Monday June 14, 2021 at 9:30 am at the Roy 2nd ward.
Send condoles to family at www.myers-mortaury.com