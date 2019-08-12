Steven B. Lerohl

March 16, 1967 ~ August 9, 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, Steven Barrick Lerohl, 52, passed away from complications of an illness on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Ogden, Utah.
He was born on March 16, 1967 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Jerry and Janice Warner Lerohl.
Steve graduated from Weber High School in 1985. He served in the San Bernardino California Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Steve graduated from Weber State University in 1994 Degree in Psychology.
He married his sweetheart, Tina Mansfield on March 20, 1990, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Steve worked as a hearing aid specialist for many years. He enjoyed metal detecting, panning for gold, golf, reading, flying RC planes, and mostly being with his family and his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Tina; four children, Jordan (Heather); Jessica (Gavyn) Caldwell; Jaden, serving a mission in Veracruz, Mexico; Jaron; two grandchildren, MckayLee and Rylee; his mother, Janice Lerohl of West Weber; four siblings, Carma (Scott) Harper; Scott (Crisdee); Dave (Amber); Leslie (Darrel) Webb.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry and brother, Greg.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mendon Stake Center, 460 S. 100 E.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City and on Thursday at the Mendon Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the West Weber Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
