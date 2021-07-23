Steven B. Warren
April 1, 1940 ~ July 16, 2021
Steven B. Warren was born April 1, 1940 in Brigham City, Utah to Donald Bailey and Berniece Housley Warren. He passed away peacefully at his home in North Ogden on July 16, 2021.
He spent most of his youth and adult life in North Ogden. In March of 1956 he married his sweetheart, Leatha Marie Dean. Together they raised four boys, Scott (Kathy) Warren, North Ogden, UT; Kevin (Peggy) Warren, Farr West, UT; Lance Warren, North Ogden, UT; Mark (Shelley) Warren, Roy, UT. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his four sons; sister, Jean Bills; brother, Bruce Warren; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
His greatest joy in life was his family. Close behind came his love of horses and his dog, Dixie.
We want to give a special thanks to Julie with hospice for the excellent care she gave dad during his last few months with us.
We will miss you "grandpa great"!
A celebration of life with immediate family will be held at a later date.
