Steven Charles Saunders
November 20, 1950 ~ June 2, 2021
Steven Charles Saunders, 70, passed away on June 2, 2021, from Cancer. He was born November 20, 1951, to Kenneth and Julia Saunders in Ogden, Utah.
He joined the Army and was a Communications Specialist, then he was promoted to Sergeant.
Since he dropped out of High School to join the army after his discharge, he went back to graduate from Ogden High School then went on to attend Weber State and the University of Utah.
Steven is survived by his brothers; Rusty Saunders, Raymond Saunders, and Joe Saunders.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. family will greet friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
Inurnment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com