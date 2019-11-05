Steven Herman Bell

October 3, 1950 ~ November 1, 2019
Our beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 69.
Steve was born on October 3, 1950, to Herman and Ella Louise Bell. He was raised in Ogden, Utah where he attended Pingree Elementary School, Washington Jr. High and Ogden High School.
His first job was as a paper boy, for the Ogden Standard Examiner. After high school, Steve went to work at Hank's Auto Service, where his Uncle Hank taught him everything he knew about auto mechanics. Steve also worked for Weed Hopper, White Motor Company. In 1985, he went to work for Merrill Bean Chevrolet, which later became John Watson Chevrolet. He put in many years of devoted service, and kept a large fleet of Coca Cola trucks on the road, before retiring in 2016.
Steve married his lifelong companion, Lieu Tran, on June 29, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Roy, Utah, where no cat is ever turned away. Together they enjoyed many years of golfing, traveling and cruising.
Steve was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Steve loved the great outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.
Steve is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Lieu, his brother Ronald F. Bell and his sister, Ann Cox, his nieces and nephews: Jim Verhaal (Annette), Wendy Basford (Rick), Mitzi Taylor (Ken), Ron H. Bell, Sandi Gangl (Don), Mark Bell, and Steve R. Bell (Hollyann). Steve will be missed by many friends and loved ones but he will be missed most of all by his favorite feline friend, Rosco. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and Bother-in-law, Gary T. Cox.
"Uncles are there to help the child get into mischief that they haven't thought of yet."
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Lindquist Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. The family will meet with friends, Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Lindquist Roy Mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: www.lindquistmortuary.com