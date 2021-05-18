Steven Jay Hawkes
September 4, 1948 - May 13, 2021
Steven Jay Hawkes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home after a long illness, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was a valiant warrior who did not want to leave this life, but to stay here and not miss out on any of his beloved grandchildren's adventures and achievements. When he missed a call from a grandson, his reply was, "missed your callTag, You're It!"
Steve was born to Jay P. and Ilah Hunsaker Hawkes on September 4, 1948, and was raised in Honeyville, Utah, where his natural love of the outdoors and horses flourished. He loved to spend time with his Grandpa Ursel as they shared this love of outdoor life. The eldest of seven children, he was a natural-born leader and example, admired and looked up to throughout his life by all who knew him.
He graduated from Box Elder High School and went on to earn an associate degree at Weber State College. After his church mission, he attended Utah State University, where he met his eternal sweetheart, Rosemary Poll, and they were married June 9, 1971 in the Logan Temple, this year celebrating their 50th anniversary. Beginning their life together in Honeyville, they also lived in Centerville, North Salt Lake, Anchorage, Alaska, and permanently settled in Layton, where they have vibrantly lived their life together for the last 42 years. His profession was in construction and lumber wholesale and retail management.
His special enjoyments included spending many hours outdoors with his grandchildren, as well as with his best friend, Adams Love. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horses, outdoor cooking on the grill as well as cooking in the kitchen, being surrounded by friends and family - especially hosting gatherings - and to top it all, Diet Coke ("the nectar of the Gods" in his words).
Steve had a great sense of humor, which helped him easily connect and communicate with others. He excelled in everything he did. He was extremely intelligent, fiercely loyal, full of integrity, always worked hard and instilled that value in his daughters, and was extremely generous - almost to a fault. He taught by example in all that he did. He adored his daughters and enthusiastically supported their rodeo pursuits. He cherished the time spent being involved in high school rodeo, where he served for a time as a state director. For many years he happily drove his daughters to events, and then later as proud grandpa spectator he would travel around to his grandchildren's events - so extremely proud of each of them and their many accomplishments!
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he faithfully served a mission in the Northern Far East Mission (living and serving in Japan). Through the years, he served in many capacities, but was especially fond of serving the Young Men.
Steve is survived by his adoring wife, Rosie, daughters, Stephanie (Britt) Stubbs, and Mandie Hawkes Crozier (Matt Perkins), 12 grandchildren and 3(+) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Wendy (Jeff) Merrill, Tim (Cindy) Hawkes, Kelly Hawkes, Jon (Christy) Hawkes, sister-in-law Margie Hawkes, and a very large extended family with many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mel Hawkes, and infant sister, Rebecca Hawkes.
Condolences and memories may be posted on the Russon Mortuary website. In lieu of flowers, a wonderful tribute to him would be a donation to the Utah High School Rodeo Scholarship Foundation. Contributions can be made through Venmo @UHSRA.
Private visitation and family graveside services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021. Family visitation will be at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main Street, Farmington, UT 84025, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with the family prayer at 10:45. The graveside service will be held at the Honeyville Cemetery at 12:00 noon. All attending any part of services are asked to please wear masks.
The service will be live streamed on the Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page and posted on Steven's obituary at www.russonmortuary.com at the bottom of the obituary at about 11:50 a.m.