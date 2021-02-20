Steven Keith Whitesides
March 25, 1952 ~ February 13, 2021
Steven was born to Keith T. and Anna Elaine (Homer) Whitesides on March 25, 1952. He passed away on February 13, 2021 after a valiant fight with COVID-19.
He served an LDS mission to Seoul, Korea. After his mission he returned to Seoul and married Seong Hee. They had one son, Brett Jerrell. They were later divorced. Steven joined the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Kittyhawk.
He drove taxi in California and Salt Lake City for many years. He had many interesting stories about some of his fares. He also painted homes for several years. Steven was a great help in the caring for his mother who suffered from Alzheimer's.
He loved to play the guitar and taught himself to play the piano. He was a friend to many. Steve had a great sense of humor. He loved to go golfing with his dad. Steven loved hunting and fishing with his good friends of 60 years: Steve Riggs and Jeff Bodily.
Steven is survived by his son, Brett, his sisters: Karlene (Sunset), Shanna (Logan), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom he loved. Heartfelt thanks to the brave teams at McKay Dee Hospital for the loving care they provided Steven. Due to the dangers of COVID-19 we will hold a service for Steven in mid to late summer. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.