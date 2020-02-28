Steven L. Stuart, beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa and fixer of everything, joined his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2020, after a valiant fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis. While Steve had been diagnosed seven years ago, most never knew it as he continued his life of helping anyone and everyone who needed it.
Steve was born on November 26, 1945, in Heber City, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1964. Upon graduating he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sam Lois Fisher. Together they had four children and enjoyed an amazing life with one another, living in Syracuse. Steve worked for General Motors for 17 years then spent 24 years as a professor of automotive technology at Weber State University, retiring in 2012.
Whether he was with his students, family, friends or even strangers, Steve never missed an opportunity to help someone. When Steve was around or even a phone call away, everyone knew they had someone who would drop everything to ensure they were cared for.
Steve had a love of classic cars and never met a car problem he could not fix. You could always find him out in his shop tinkering on a woodworking project or up to his elbows under the hood of a car. His shop also served as the place to fix any bike tire, build any derby car, create any science experiment or talk through any problem with his kids and grandkids.
Steve's pride and joy was his family. Everyone felt like they were his favorite person in the world and he was happiest when his family would come together. Nothing brought more joy to him than when he was with his brothers and sisters or when his kids and grandkids would gather. As long as he was able to bring us all to one another, he knew the room would be filled with laughter, support and most importantly, love.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents LaMar and Mary Stuart, sister Carol Pratt and grandson Carter Stuart.
Steve is survived by his wife Sam Lois Stuart; four children, David Stuart, Christen (Chad) Larsen, Danny (Heather) Stuart, Angie (Tracee) Stuart; nine grandchildren, Spencer (Alyssa) Nicholas, Chandler (Morgan) Nicholas, Parker Nicholas, Kenlee Larsen, Kallie Larsen, Kolby Larsen, Kaitlyn Stuart, Cade Stuart, Cason Stuart; and five siblings, Melvin (Carmen) Stuart, Jay (Susan) Stuart, Ruth (Brent) Orem, Cheryl Bailey, Robert (Kim) Stuart; and his furry sidekick Murphy.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Huckleberry Ward, 1285 So. 2500 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Point City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Dr. Mark Milligan, Dr. Gurgeet Grover and University of Utah Hospital staff for their care of our sweetheart and father.
