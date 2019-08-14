April 13, 1945 ~ August 10, 2019
Our dad, Steven Lee Rose, returned home with his wife on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Dad was born April 13, 1945, in Logan, Utah and lived in Hyrum, Utah for the first 13 years of his life. His family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1958. Dad graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1963. His high school athletic career consisted of playing basketball and baseball, and by all accounts (even his own), dad was a pretty darn good baseball player.
After high school graduation, Dad joined the United States Air Force. His tour of duty took him around the world to places including: San Antonio, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and Okinawa, Japan. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Dad attended Weber State College, where he received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Administration. During one of his "late-night study sessions" in college, he met the love of his life, Sumiko Suzuki, at The China Nite Restaurant. In March of 1969, mom and dad were married in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Upon graduating from Weber State College, Dad started a career as a Civil Servant, working for Department of Defense, managing the logistics of mobile hospitals deployed around the world for the DEPMEDS program. After 30 years with the United States Federal Government, Dad retired and began serving as a crossing guard at Hillcrest Elementary.
One of Dad's other loves, besides Mom, was golfing. Dad was a great golfer and Ben Lomond Golf Course was his second home. Dad won many golf tournaments over the years, but more importantly, golf brought him many good friends. Dad loved baseball and was a lifelong Dodgers fan. Dad, maybe we'll get our championship this year! Dad also took great pride in and enjoyed baking and gardening, and shared his bounty with neighbors, friends, and family.
Dad had an infectious personality you couldn't help but love, as witnessed by the friends he easily made throughout his life. Even though he only spent a few minutes helping kids cross the road safely, they all seemed to love "Mr. Steve".
Dad, thank you for all you've done for us. Thank you for teaching us all the important life lessons like: "Going to see a man about a horse.", "Do you know what thought, thought?", "Who's we, You and that turd in your pocket?", and how to bleed Dodger Blue. You're an amazing husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, golf partner, best friend, care-taker, and all-in-all, just a great human being. We miss you tons, but we know you need to be with mom now. Give her a kiss for us, and we'll be here rooting on the Dodgers for you!!
Dad is survived by his children Natalie (Tim) Martin, Curtis (Allison) Rose, his granddaughter and greatest pride, Karlee Rose Martin and brothers Larry Rose and Max (Jeanette) Rose. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Sumiko Nancy Rose, his mother, Eva Cristelli, his father, Thomas L. Rose, step-father, Charles Cristelli, and brothers Rodney and Kevin Rose.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: