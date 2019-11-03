Steven Matt Davis passed away the morning of October 21, 2019, at a care facility in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 66. He grew up in Ogden, Utah and chose to live there most of his life. As a young man he served in the Army Reserves as a Captain and as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany, where he met his future wife and her family.
Steve received a bachelor's degree in political science from Weber State College and worked for the IRS in Ogden.
He loved baseball and was a die-hard San Francisco Giants fan. Steve was an avid, performance-loving thespian with a great appreciation for the theatre and also had a great passion for music and singing. He also enjoyed doing large jigsaw puzzles.
Steve is survived by his sweet wife, Leah; daughters, Stephanne (Stacey) and LoriLynn (Godfrey); and son, Charles; brothers, Burrell and Jim Davis; and sister, Lorene (Richards) He was a proud grandfather of seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Thomas Davis and Lois Rae Bush Davis; and his sister, Gayle (Grimm).
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1150 East 2600 North, North Ogden, UT. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Steve and Leah Davis gofundme account.
