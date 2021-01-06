Steven McKord Brown
1990 - 2020
Steven McKord Brown, "Kord," passed away January 3rd 2021, leaving behind the most devastated and broken hearts. The heaviness felt with his passing is equal to the love and absolute awe you felt being in his presence.
Every aspect of Kord was larger than life. He was a genius, and anything he touched turned to gold. He was the most skilled fly fisherman anyone knew. He could fix a car blindfolded and in his sleep. He had the most intelligent brain that operated so above average, no one could keep up. And it was all done so effortlessly.
He was an incredibly skilled and valued mechanical engineer, employed at HHI. This company was a family. He always listed HHI right after his wife and daughter when speaking of his blessings. He will be sorely missed and as said by his boss, "absolutely irreplaceable". Cliff and Regina Hokanson have been an extreme comfort to his family's heart. Knowing Kord's full potential was seen, utilized, and absolutely celebrated.
He was happiest when in the mountains, fishing in a river or lake, often referring to fish as his "little friends." He fiercely loved and cared for his daughter and wife and loved "his ladies." He was an extremely loved son and son-in-law, brother and brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
Envisioning him with a beard, his gorgeous smile, a fishing hat, waders, and muddy coat is how he'll be remembered. His piercing blue eyes, thick head of dark blonde hair, will be engrained in our heart and souls. We pray for his warm love to embrace us and carry us through the pain-filled days ahead.
Kord was born and raised in North Ogden, UT. He attended Weber High School, followed by receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Construction Management at Weber State. He is survived by his wife, Alexandria Brown, his three year old daughter, Pearl Primrose Brown, their dogs, Charlie and Rosie, his parents Steve and Julie Brown, his sister April Hartzell and son Eastin, brothers Quade Brown, Cole Steed and daughter Emberlie, Carver Steed and son Brandt, his father and mother-in-law Jay and Christie Cunningham, and in-laws Dean and Talor North, and Cassidee Cunningham.
He is welcomed with open arms by his grandparents Joseph and Lurlien Florence and Fred and Verral Brown, and many others.
Family and friends will be meeting together to honor Kord on Thursday, January 7th, at 1 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
A memorial fund has been created at Golden West Bank under Alexandria Brown.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com