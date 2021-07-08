Steven Noel Baker "Woody"
June 11, 1946 - October 22, 2020
Beloved free spirit, husband, father and grandfather, Steven Noel Baker age 74 passed away peacefully in his St. George Utah home Oct 22, 2020.
Born June 11th 1946 in Ogden Utah to his parents Ella and Leo Baker, Steven attended Ogden High School. Steven married Linda Marie Leetham March 12, 1964 and had two children Kimberly and Judd. Steven was survived by his wife Linda, brothers Lex, Curtis and Boyd, children Judd and Kimberly, grandchildren Riley and Lyric. Steven served his country in the U.S.A.F and worked for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. His many passions included playing music, singing, performing arts, skydiving, auto racing and flying.
Memorial service to be held at the Davis convention center July 10th from 3pm to 5pm.