Steven Parker
Together Again
Steven Parker passed peacefully on Aug 16th, 2020 in Clinton Utah. He was born May 3rd, 1939 in Mapleton Utah to Hartley Jay & Tressa Parker. He meet & married his sweetheart Patsy LaRue Peterson after returning from military service in 1959. They had four sons, Michael Kay, Steven Bardin, James Hartley, Thomas Lance. After the passing of his wife, he later married Sharon Martinez.
He worked for WW Clyde on Willard Bay, later he worked civil service on HAFB doing Minute Man Missile assignments. He had a love for shooting pool and enjoyed his time doing so at the American Legion.
He leaves behind a large family Steven (Sherry) Parker, Lance (Gretchen) Parker, many grandkids & great-grandkids.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Patsy LaRue Parker, and later by his second wife Sharon Parker, Sons Michael Kay & James Hartley, and his parents Hartley Jay & Tressa Parker.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dementia Society of America. Interment & Funeral services will be held at Clinton City Cemetery on Friday, Aug 21st, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.permierfuneral.com