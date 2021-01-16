Steven R. Smout
1969 ~ 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Steven Richard Smout, age 51, returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Steven was born to Marian B. Smout and Curtis E. Smout on October 7, 1969. He attended Grandview Elementary, Mt. Ogden Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High School. He attended Weber State University and Salt Lake Community College.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was the Ward Greeter and had received his Eagle Scout Award. Steven had worked at installing security systems, wood working shop and in the automotive industry. He loved his tow truck driving days.
He married Heather Close and they were blessed with two daughters and two grandchildren.
Steven is survived by his wife, Heather, daughters, Jazmin (Troy) Owen of Houston, Texas and Katelyn Smout of Ogden, two grandchildren, Jaxon and Tessa of Houston, his parents, Marian Smout of Pleasant View and Curtis Smout of Riverdale, two brothers, Roger (Kristin) Smout of North Ogden, Tim Smout of Marriot-Slaterville, sister Jennie Smout Stuart of Pleasant View and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Ogden City Cemetery. 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends and family may call at the Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd., Tuesday prior to services 12 noon to 1:15 pm.
Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to assist with services on the donation tab on Steven's obituary page.
No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be live streamed on the bottom of Steven's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may be sent to the family.