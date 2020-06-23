Steven Ray Hill, (69), Loving husband, father, grandfather. great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away surrounded by his loving family on ( June 19, 2020) in Ogden, Utah
Steven went to Ben Lomond High school. He worked at C&C Lumber, Park Meats and GSL where he retired after 37 years.
Steven was born in Ogden Utah to Elmer and Elizabeth Opheikens Hill on Jan. 18, 1951. On October 1, 1971, he married his soul mate and best friend C. Lynn Hill. They were later sealed together in the Ogden Temple. They were together forever for over 51 years.
Steven has two children, Raylyn (Adam) Nelson and Jared (Leslie) Hill. He has five grandsons, Tyler, Bryce, Dustin, Keenan, and Ashton. He has three granddaughters: Emily, Brylee, and Adelyn. Two great-grand-daughters Oaklyn and Paisley (he met her in Heaven and will send her down to us) one great-grandson Noah.
Steven loved his hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed it when his son and grandsons were old enough to go out and enjoy it with him. He loved spending time with his family while spending time doing the things he loved. More than anything he loved spending time with his family. He has a great family who loves him and will cherish every memory shared.
He is survived by his wife, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and three sisters: Shari (Sam) Vanderheide, Vickie (Wylie) Otterstrom, Lisa Vaughn (Jeff Smith) and one brother Michael (Lana) Hill. He also has numerous nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Steven was preceded in death by his mom and dad a sister Bonnie (Glen) Clark and two brothers-in-law: Randy Vaughn and Wylie Otterstrom.
The family of Steven Hill wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Grey and his staff at Ogden Oncology and Hematology, Kenzi Boman and all the staff from A-Plus Home Care and Hospice for all the care and comfort and care they provided to the whole family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society!
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday prior to services from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: