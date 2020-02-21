Steven Ray "Popps"Billmire

1961 ~ 2020
TOGETHER FOREVER
After a brief battle with depression, we lost Steve on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Steve was born on January 10, 1961, in Ogden, Utah to parents Donald and Emma Mariah Billmire. He went to Layton High School where his passion for football grew while playing on the Layton High School team. He also enjoyed being on the wrestling team until he graduated in 1979.
After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1985. His posts took him from San Diego, California on the U.S.S. Okinawa. In 1987, he married Wendy Williams. He quickly took to her boys and adopted them. They brought two beautiful children into the world as well. They mutually divorced in 2001. He then met his soulmate, Belinda Bybee, after meeting each other while working at Cornerstone Labs. They married on July 14, 2001, and made their life together in Clearfield, Utah. Steve opened his heart to Belinda's five children and loved and cared for them as his own.
After getting his degree, Steve went back to work for his country. At the time of his death, Steve was employed at DISA (HAFB) where he had many friends. Steve was an avid outdoorsman, he spent time with his family camping, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and traveling. Some of the family's favorite times were spent around the campfire. Steve loved his Green Bay Packers almost as much as his family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Belinda, their nine children, Brandon (Brooke), Bryan, Brittany (Cody Pomeroy), Brett, Mekelle Wilde, Curtis Wilde, Lindsay (Jason Greenwood), Alyssa Wilde, DJ Wilde, his father Donald (Jeannie), brothers Tad, Mark, sister Joy Korth and nineteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Marie, sister Gay Hatch, brother Don, grandsons Gabe, Hayden, his loving mother-in-law Barbara Bybee whom he helped care for, and his best furry friend Maddie.
Steve is loved and cherished by all his family and friends. We wish you peace.
We are grateful for all our family, friends, and neighbors for their love and support during this difficult time. We also want to thank the Clearfield 10th Ward Relief Society.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery.
We encourage all those who attend to wear their favorite football team's attire or casual dress.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Condolences may be shared at: