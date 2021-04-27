Steven Robert Bailey
December 7, 1982 ~ April 10, 2021
Steven Robert Bailey was at the young age of 38 when his life was tragically taken by gunfire in his hometown of Roy City, Utah on April 10, 2021.
Steven was born in Ogden, Utah on December 7, 1982, to Robert Russell Bailey and Johanna Bailey-Graham. He came into this world and left it as a kind spirit. Throughout his childhood he brought injured birds home to be mended. He attended to stray cats and dogs by feeding them and helping them find their owners. He even carefully rehomed spiders that had made their way indoors. He was a quiet, gentle soul.
As he grew, he was moved to help the community. Each Christmas, Steven and his daughter, Kayla, donated to nursing homes, children's homes, shelters and to other places or people in need. When Kayla was just two, Steven and his family bought and gifted 200 bears to kids at the YCC, Christmas Box, and other facilities in Ogden. When Kayla was seven, she was able to help her dad and family give 100 sets of scarves, gloves, and hats to shelters for folks to stay warm.
Steven adored Kayla. Together they fished, rode bikes and scooters, played in the park, went on vacations, and had many other adventures. Their time together was filled with meaningful conversations, fun, and laughter; all of which are cherished memories.
The following words are written by Kayla Bailey, age 9:
My dad was so kind, he did a lot for people and tried to help the whole city. Steven took the right path to try to work as hard as he could at work. His bosses said he was the best worker because of how hard he worked. He did all that he could to make everyone happy and feel comfortable in this world. For me he was my whole world. I loved him so much because I knew he loved me to the moon and back. He was my universe. If you ever drove by his home in the middle of winter, you would see green grass and the biggest snowman you have ever seen. We used every bit of snow to make the snowman with a carrot nose and button eyes. One time we made the biggest Olof in the world -biggest you've ever seen. My dad made me feel loved and cared for but most of all he made me feel safe. If you looked in his eyes you could see he was a caring person and would help you out if you need it. He would be there for you whenever you needed it. He always made me laugh. He had a Roblox account and his name was Weird Beard. At my grandma's house I would play online games with him. It was fun to sneak up and attack him in a game on roblox. We would joke and play together. Dad I love and miss you - love Kayla. He was my best friend.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bailey; and grandparents, Tina and Bert Visser. He is survived by his mother, Johanna Bailey-Graham (Bill Graham); sister, Terri Walz (Monte Jones); and his beautiful daughter, Kayla Bailey.
Thanks to all who reached out to share memories. Steven was loved by many. Hopefully, his light continues to shine through those he touched with his care and kindness.
Graveside services will be held for close friends and family on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. Please contact Johanna Bailey-Graham if you have not been asked to attend but would like to. For those unable to attend please say a prayer for Steven and listen to the song Kayla chose for the service: "Cover Me in Sunshine" -P!nk and Willow Sage Hart.
