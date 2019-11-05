Steven (Tony) Bauman

Steven (Tony) Bauman

 Contributed

Steven (Tony) Bauman passed away November 3, 2019.

Survived by son Vinnie (Jaimee); grandson Odin; sisters Dianne and Barbara (Greg).

Preceded in death by his mother Carilyn and father Robert (Bob).

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.myers-mortuary.com

