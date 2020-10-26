Steven Weaver
March 25, 1957 - October 1, 2020
Steve passed away on the evening of October 1, after a battle with stage 4 kidney disease, diabetes, and heart failure. He was 63 years old. Born March 25, 1957 in Richmond Indiana. Graduated High School in 1975. Steve worked at SmokerCraft in Indiana for ten years. He served in the Army as an MP in Honduras. When he returned to the States he was employed by Lifetime products in the maintenance department from 1988 until the present. He is survived by his former spouse Susan Weaver, Brother Tom Weaver, Sister Rebecca Cline, two daughters Rachel and Heather and three grandchildren.