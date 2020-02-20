Sue Ann Read

January 26, 1948 ~ February 14, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on February 14 2020. She was the youngest of seven children; born in Logan, Utah, but raised on the family farm in Smithfield, Utah and attended Skyview High School.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the church including Stake Primary Secretary.
She had the opportunity to move around to many different places including Tooele, Illinois, Tennessee, and Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Laura Hansen, her brothers LaVor and James Hansen and her granddaughters Morgan Ann Hansen Read and Autumn Lynn Stinson. She is survived by her kids and their spouses John Read, Don and Jessica Read, Stacy and William Stinson, Peggy Read, her siblings and their spouses, Gayle and Dick Cook, Wendell and Rella Hansen, Elaine Beckstead, Vince and Maria Hansen.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point City Cemetery, 80 N 4000 W, West Point, Utah, 84015. A viewing will be held before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, 84075.