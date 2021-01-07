Sue Soderquist Hyer
April 2, 1933 ~ December 30, 2020
Sue Soderquist Hyer, beloved wife, mother, grandma, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend passed away at her home after a brief illness on December 30, 2020.
She was born April 2, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Emil Soderquist and Edna Marianne Beus.
She attended schools in Weber County, graduating from Weber High School and receiving her Associates degree from Weber College.
She married Richard Benson Hyer on March 1, 1956. Sue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sue was also active in her community.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her siblings Emil Beus (Sody) Soderquist, Marian Brewer, brothers- in- laws Mervin Brewer, Frank, Max, and Clyde Hyer and sisters- in- laws Edna and Donna Hyer.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Charlene Soderquist as well as her children; Debra Kim (David) Bradley, Richard Kent (Luz Maria) Hyer, Jenae (Brett) Butler, Judy Lynn (Bruce) Illum, Brian Benson (Denice) Hyer and LeeAnn Hyer. As well as her 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to Primary Children's Hospital or the Missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A funeral will be held for immediate family on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
Livestream link for the funeral service is available on Sue's obituary at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.