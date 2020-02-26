Susan B. McCloy

December 17, 1949 ~ February 22, 2020 (Age 70)
Our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend returned home with honor to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Susan Jean Bell McCloy was born on December 17, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Ernest and Carol Bell of Roy, Utah. She graduated from Roy High School where she served in the student body presidency and met her sweetheart, Don McCloy. They were married on April 11, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Together, they were blessed with five children, Chrystal (Michael) Zuech, Ryan (Teri) McCloy, Andrew (Evaline) McCloy, Jacki McCloy and Lindsey McCloy.
Susan's greatest joy came from raising her children and grandchildren along with countless other children in the community through the in-home daycare that she ran for decades. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served with dedication and compassion in numerous callings. She was a quiet giant of Christ-like love and service. She will always be remembered for the homemade bread and pumpkin cookies that she lovingly delivered to those in need of comfort. She enjoyed many road trips across the western United States and camping with her husband and family. Throughout her life she has cheered on children and grandchildren in numerous ball games and performances.
She is survived by her husband, children and mother; brothers: Jack, Clark and Marlon Bell; and grandchildren: Jared (Melissa) Zuech, Dane McCloy, Mason McCloy, Conor McCloy, Drew McCloy, Cragun McCloy, Clancy Gonzales, Maya Gonzales, Wyatt Johnson and Gabriella Howe.
She was preceded in death by her father, sister, Carolyn Bell and mother-in-law, Emma McCloy.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Roy 14th Ward, 5850 South 2575 West, Roy, UT, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT, and prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Interment at Hooper City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: