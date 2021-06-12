SUSAN BEVERLY LINDBERG
September 20, 1959 - June 3, 2021
IN LOVING MEMORY
Susan Lindberg, Age 61, died June 3rd, 2021 at Davis Hospital in Layton in the arms of her husband and surrounded by Family and friends. She was born on September 20th, 1959 in Pittsfield Massachusetts to Bessie Scace and Ronald Pease. Susan passed away and was taken from us all due to a short, valiant, graceful and dignified fight with cancer which she could not overcome. Susan will be forever remembered by her husband, David and her precious children Landon and Lauren, and her dear friends especially Kathy whom she loved unrelentingly. Susan's love for caring and nurturing brought to her to a lifelong career in nursing in which started in Massachusetts and ended in Utah where she became her whole self. Susan started her career at Davis Hospital and a conviction of divine influence brought her to the newborn and nursery area where she gave special caring and joy to hundreds of mothers and fathers. God created the family, and children are a gift from Him, Susan was the perfect facilitator for this giving. Throughout the years she was remembered by the countless parents whom she later crossed paths and they would remember her and she them. Susan's career took her to Ogden Regional Hospital and Brigham Hospital after she left Davis. The simplest pleasures in life and the relentless giving by Susan was and always will be her legacy and how she will be remembered by those she touched, for it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose. She would drop gifts off on friends and neighbors porches which delighted her and brought an inner peace knowing that someone cared for them no matter who they were. She could recognize people's inner pain and suffering and bring just a little uplifting in their lives. She rarely did things for herself. She will miss her little trips to the Deseret Industries to find her personal treasures for it was the seeking and hunting that gave her great pleasure. She will also miss with her daughter, Lauren, their long drives of bird watching and identifying and other animals in the wild. Without a doubt the source of comfort and consolation in her time of distress was her emotional companion Stella, her dog. You cannot put a monetary value on emotional solace. Susan strived to spread her love to all those she knew and made sure nobody got left behind. She will be missed by all and is a beautiful spirit that will never be forgotten. The world needs more of Susan's kind for only then can we be a kinder world. Susan will live on through her daughter and son in whom she installed strong morals and values.
Susan was preceded in death by her step father Wayne Canedy, Ma.
Susan is survived by her parents Ronald Pease, Ma. and Betsy Cannedy, MA, Her husband David, and her two children Landon and Lauren (UT) in whom she loved dearly, her sister Chery Guilino VA, and her step sister Beth Canedy, AZ.
As per Susan's wishes, no memorial services will be held. Her wishes were to donate her body to the University of Utah medical donor program and medical research. Still giving so others may live. In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to Best Friends Animal Society, or just spend some time today doing something fun with someone you love.
At a later date a celebration of her life will occur and a place to share stories or life experiences you may have had with this wonderful person.