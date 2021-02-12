Susan Carol Sanchez
July 24, 1964 - January 30, 2021
Susan Carol Sanchez passed away on January 30, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1964 to Arthur Florenzo Barela Sr. and Judy Margaret Randall. Susan lived in Utah all her life. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School. In 1988 she married Ruben Robert Sanchez Sr. and from this union were born three beautiful children.
Susan was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and loved when her granddaughter Elisa would pray with her. She was an amazing cook, known best for her tamales, tortillas, and chicken tacos. She was a natural decorator. She enjoyed arts and crafts, BBQ's with her family and playing the slots. Her favorite game was Double Down on Keno, 10¢ a spin. She loved her dogs, Pepe, Bubba, Boots and Lika.
Susan was a very loving woman, would open her doors and made everyone feel welcome. She was an amazing mother and will be dearly missed.
"My mom was my best friend" - Vincent
"She will forever be in my heart, you're my #1 queen" - Ruben Jr.
"Mom, I'll miss you more than words can explain. I'm sorry you had to go so soon. I know your up there watching over me. Please help me find the strength to make it through these days. I'm always thinking of you. I love you." - your daughter, sincerely, Valeen.
Susan is survived by her husband, children: Ruben Robert (Angelique) Sanchez Jr., Vincent Florenzo (Felicia) Sanchez, and Valeen Marie (Troy) Sanchez-Rios. Susan was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren: Elisa, Ruben III, Marcos, Neveah, Emmanuel, Vincent Jr., Alissa, Tammy, Evangelina, Vincenzo, Rikkiann, Cyprus and Xavier and two great-grandchildren: Violet and Aaliyah. Also survived by siblings Kathy (Davy) Martinez, Angelique Radar, Cynthia Barela, Rodney Barela, Stephanie (Mike) Barela and Savannah (Luis) Corral, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gina, brother Art, nephews Ricky Martinez, Michael Barela and Jojo Barela and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank U of U, Huntsman, The Terrace at Mt. Ogden, especially Tessa Maes and all those who were involved in Susan's care.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with Funeral Expense.