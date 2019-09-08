Susan Gale Miller Klein

Susan Klein passed away on August 10, 2019, at McKay Dee Hospital due to pneumonia. She was a lifelong resident of Ogden. She was married to John Klein and had two daughters, they later divorced. She ran an in-home daycare and worked for TAS Tire & Auto.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Savage (Daniel Muhlestein) and Sherry Klein (Adam Montoya; her grandchildren: Veronica, Devin and Addison Savage, Johnathon Payton, and Jaedon Montoya. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Miller; and sisters, Nora Bangerter and Ethel Wimmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Raymond and Marie Anna Miller; her brothers, David Miller and James Miller; and her sister, Mary Larison
An Open House will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Harley & Buck's Restaurant, 2432 Washington Blvd. Ogden UT 84401 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
