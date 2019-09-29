October 11, 1947 ~ September 22, 2019
Susan Gould Smith, our beloved sister passed away on September 22, 2019.
Susan was born on October 11, 1947, to Arnold E Gould and Rosemary McFarland in Ogden, Utah. She had two brothers; Richard and Joseph Gould. She married Sherwin Smith June 3, 1989. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She worked and retired from Hill Air Force Base after 42 years.
Susan is survived by her two Brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and Husband.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens 10600 South 1950 East, Sandy Utah. Family and friends may gather for a visitation prior to the Graveside services at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah from 10:00 - 10:45 AM.
