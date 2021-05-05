Susan Kaye Giles
April 17, 1953 - May 2, 2021
Susan Kaye Giles was born April 17th 1953 to Joseph and Elizabeth Hanzlik of Ogden Utah. She graduated from Ogden High. She married Dennis Giles in 1975 then moved to Morgan. She is survived by her four children, Michelle, Malisa, Joe, and Sara. She has 10 grandchildren, 7 great with one on the way. Sisters Rhonda, and Sheryl (Ken) and her brother Dale (Penny) and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, brother Wayne, Sister LaRee Niece Judy nephew Kenny and her ex husband. We will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. FLY HIGH MOMMA