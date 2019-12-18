Susan Lorraine Harding

February 28, 1948 ~ December 14, 2019
Roy - Susan Lorraine Garr Harding, 71, has returned home to her Heavenly Father and many family members and friends waiting for her.
She left this life peacefully, surrounded by her family in her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1948, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Benjamin O. Garr and Jeanne Roberts (Hansen).
She was raised in the Ogden area and graduated from Bonneville High School where she was involved in many activities and served as a student officer, cheerleader, drill team dancer and loved sewing in home economics.
She had several friends from that time that remained throughout her life. She worked for her father's insurance business from the age of 13 until she became a mother and always reflected back on how much she learned from him about life during those years.
She married Eric Marcus on July 24, 1969, in Reno, Nevada and later divorced. She married Jon Franklin Fister on January 24, 1972, in Elko, Nevada and later divorced. On July 1, 1976, she married her life partner, Richard Marion Harding in the Ogden Temple and moved their growing family to Roy, Utah and lived there until her passing.
Susan dedicated her life to serving others and being a mother to her children and grandchildren. She always searched for personal growth over personal gain and seemed to always be available for anyone who needed help. She had a passion for learning and spent countless hours either in school or researching subjects that interested her or were affecting others.
She graduated from Weber State University with a degree in Health and Nutrition. She continued her involvement with the Northern Utah communities through hours of volunteer work that was recognized with awards for her service. She continued her education as she worked towards her true passion of helping others heal and improve their lives.
Susan taught Tai Chi for over 30 years and was an instructor at Wellness seminars for nearly 20 years. She was a gifted bodyworker and worked in massage therapy for over 15 years. She was trained and taught other therapies including Brain Gym, Kinesiology, Foot zone therapy, Chakras, Yin yang theory with acupoints and Hypnotherapy.
She attended the Upledger Institute from 2001-2008 and learned Craniosacral Therapy and this was where her true gifts for healing were put to practice. Susan always had a sense for the wellness of others and their energy and had a quiet nature and unique ability to listen.
She helped many people heal and live more fulfilling lives with her ability to relieve the discomfort of the trials of life that her clients and family members were afflicted by. Susan was a true healer and this was her passion in life. She walked through life quietly yet left her "handprint"^on anyone who spent time in her presence.
From her youngest years in life, she loved to be a Mom. It was her calling in life to mother anyone in need. She had five children and had very unique relationships with them all. Susan led by example and rather than preach, taught and allowed her children to grow and experience their own lives.
She was a great support to her children and a constant fixture that was never busy when it came to her family. They always came first! She loved her children and her grandchildren and was very involved in their lives.
She was a calming influence to all of them and truly enjoyed being with her family. Her laugh could brighten any room and her home was a place of love and humor and peace. She always said her children had roots to grow and wings to fly. She was an amazing caretaker to her extended family.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a very close relationship with her Heavenly Father and Savior. She served many positions in the church, most recently serving as a Stake Relief Society counselor.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Jenni (Heather) Buchanan, Ogden, UT; Jon J. Fister, Ogden, UT; Annica (Trent) Coombs, Hooper, UT; Monica Pittman, Hooper, UT; Kent (Lisa Nico) Harding, Phoenix, AZ; stepsons, Rick Lundgren, SLC, UT, two children; Dave Lundgren, Liberty, MO, five children; Her six grandchildren, Bailee Pittman, Lauren Pittman, Jamison Fister, Jaxon Fister, Landon Coombs, Jedi Coombs. She is also survived by her siblings; Brad (Cyndi) Garr; Jan (Duke) Roane; Lisa Pantone.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many close family members and friends that she cared for through their passings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the LDS Roy 16th Ward building, 4524 S. 2525 W. Roy, UT, with viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Friends may call at a viewing in Susan's honor on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT.
Interment at The Washington Heights Memorial Park in Ogden, UT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent through: Venmo; @Susanharding.