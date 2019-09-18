December 14, 1944 ~ September 14, 2019
Susan Mathews, loving wife, mother, grandmother, gramcracker, and friend passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. She was born December 14, 1944, to Francis E and Emma Nadine Stack in Ogden, UT.
She married Robert, the love of her life in Elko NV, on September 11, 1965. Together they had three daughters, Crystal (Robert) Manning, Shelly (Brian) Litteral, and Bobbie (Ashley) Mathews.
Susie retired from DFG. Bob and Susie spent many fun years in their motorhome as snowbirds making friends from all over.
Mom loved fishing, camping, crabbing on the Oregon coast and Disneyland. Above all, mom loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother Bob Stack, and sister LeEllen Atwood.
She will be forever missed.
Friends may visit with family on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
