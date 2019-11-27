Susan Montgomery

April 20, 1960 ~ November 24, 2019
Susan Lee Banta Montgomery, 59, passed away November 24, 2019, following a courageous battle with type 1 Diabetes. She was born April 20, 1960 in Salt Lake City to Barry and Connie Curtis Banta.
She attended high school in Littleton, Colorado, where she enjoyed track and field. She later moved to Ogden where she was a model in her twenties and had a wonderful career in sales. She was a member of the LDS Church.
She met and married the love of her life, Rick Montgomery. They were married on April 10, 1986 in Ogden; their marriage was blessed with two children.
She and Rick liked living in the Ogden area where they enjoyed outdoor activities, she especially loved snow skiing, water skiing and biking.
She loved her grandchildren Kyden and Kiera. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and shopping.
Susan is survived by her husband, Rick; children Tempest Nicole Lee (Jacob) and Dillon Banta Montgomery (Courtney); two grandchildren; her mother Connie Sweeney and brother Brook Banta. She was preceded in death by her father Barry Banta and step-father Donald L. Sweeney.
A service celebrating Susan's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where a viewing will be held prior from 11:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile 457Diabetes Foundation at JDRF.org.
