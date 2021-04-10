Susan Oram Bybee
March 14, 1947 ~ April 7, 2021
Susan Oram Bybee, 74, returned to her Father in Heaven peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Lotus Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in West Haven, UT, from causes incident to age.
Sue was born on March 14, 1947 to Clifford J Oram and Ila Lois Christensen Oram, in Ogden, UT.
Sue graduated from Bonneville High School in 1965. She lived most of her life in the Ogden and Uintah, Utah area.
On December 2, 1966, she married the love of her life, Bruce E. Bybee, in Ogden, UT; the marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. They had two daughters, Suzette and Andria.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pleasant Valley 4th Ward, and loved the church. Sue enjoyed going to the temple and volunteered there. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and acted as President of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum in Ogden, UT. Sue was very passionate about the museum, where she also formed many great friendships.
Sue worked for the US Forest Service for over 30 years and was a Land Adjustments Manager. She retired from the Federal Government in 2002. She made many lifelong friendships from her time working at the Forest Service, a group which referred to themselves as the "Old Broads."
Sue was on the Uintah City Council and was the Uintah City Historian for many years. She was the Mayor of Uintah City from 2011 - 2013.
She authored the book, Uintah, part of the series, Images of America, which was published in 2010. She loved writing and also authored many published books for the Forest Service and family histories. She was passionate about Uintah's history, genealogy and especially her family's history and stories and helped others write their family stories. Time with her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with friends as well. She was an avid reader and Hallmark Channel watcher. She enjoyed doing crafts and crocheting. She was very generous and enjoyed helping others. She'll be greatly missed.
Sue is survived by her two daughters, Suzette Bybee, South Ogden, UT, and Andria (Daniel) Hoyle, South Ogden, UT; four grandsons, Kendrick Brown, Cody (Cody Seay) Brown, Rylee Berglund, and Tyler Hoyle; five siblings, Janet (Richard) Ballingham, Clifford Oram, Rebecca (David) Cardwell, Joseph (Jackie) Oram, and Karlene (Jess) Hansen; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Bybee, and her parents, Clifford J Oram and Ila Lois Christensen Oram.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Brio Hospice and the Lotus Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Center for their great care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday April 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the mortuary. Interment, Uintah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.