Susan Shepherd

1948 — 2021
Susan Lee Shepherd, a longtime resident of Taylor, passed away on May 16, 2021, at the University of Utah Medical Center, after suffering from a sudden medical emergency. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 12, 1948 to Roy and Betty Lee Wendahl. Anyone who knew Susan knew she was charming, classy and always thought of others before herself.
Susan leaves behind her loving husband John David Shepherd, and children, D. Todd Shepherd of Beverly Hills, CA, Tyler Shepherd of Taylor, Tricia Tippets (and husband, Todd) of North Salt Lake, Amy Andrews (and husband, Jeff) of Ridgway, Co and son, John Adam Shepherd (and wife, Ashley) of Taylor. In addition, Susan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John Burrell of Pleasant View. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eric Wendahl, and son, Jay Dee Shepherd.
Visitation for Susan will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden. The funeral will be held at the West Ogden Stake Center, 2200 South 4300 West, Ogden, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation prior from 9:30 - 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Logan Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent to Myers Ogden Mortuary and may be made to the donor's favorite charity in her honor.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Susan's obituary on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.