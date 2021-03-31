Susan (Sue) Gay Felix
Susan (Sue) Gay Felix peacefully passed away March 27, 2021 at her home in Syracuse, Utah. She was born May 20, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second child to Gordon Lyle Woolf and Bernice Laverne Omer. She graduated from Granite High School in 1973 and married Ernest Paull Felix on June 14, 1974 and was later sealed for eternity in The Ogden Temple.
Susan is lovingly known by most as Sue, Susie and her closest cousins as Sue Gay. She loved being a mother, wife and friend. She always knew what she wanted and how things should be accomplished. She is known as the General; it was always appreciated to have her make decisions and keep order. Despite her recent limitations she was still amazingly able to do this, even over the last few years. She loved her family and loved being with them and going on adventures like Disneyland, Moab, Grand Canyon, Washington DC, Florida, California, Oregon. Also traveling with her husband to Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland and a cruise through the Panama Canal. But she most enjoyed being with her family. She made the holidays incredibly special and events that the family enjoyed and looked forward to, in her traditional Martha Stewart style. She always knew what was needed to make events fun. She is highly creative and loved to decorate her home. She loved taking pictures and always had a camera in her hand. She took many photos of her family and surrounded herself with photos of her family.
Sue is survived by her husband Ernie and children; Nicole (Michael) Depierro, Becky (DJ) Ashby, Jeannine (TJ) Harward, Kristine (Abe) Pollard. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, her father Gordon L Woolf, sister Mary Woolf, and brother John (Johy) Woolf.
Preceded in death by her mother Bernice Laverne Woolf, and daughter Courtney Felix.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 South 2000 West, Syracuse, Utah 84075. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 W., Syracuse, Utah.
