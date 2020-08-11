Susan Westover Hunter
April 25, 1966 ~ August 7, 2020
Susan, "Sue", "Suzie", Westover Hunter, age 54, returned to her heavenly home and loved ones on August 7, 2020, in her Harrisville, UT home. She was born in Ogden, UT on April 25, 1966, to Jawin Clark and Sandra Steele Westover. She married her honey John "Yohon" Harvey Hunter Jr. on December 2, 1994, in Ogden.
Susan is survived by her father, Jawin; her step-daughter, Amanda; siblings, Laurie (Ron) Graham, Annette (Chad) Hazeldine, Kathy (Kit) Baker, and John (Kaydee) Westover; many nieces and nephews whom she adored, and her two fur babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, brother-in-law, Lonnie Morgan; recent boyfriend, Walter Calloway; and five fur babies.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Due to the Covid-19 virus please wear masks and maintain social distancing. Funeral proceedings will be streamed through a Facebook Live event.
