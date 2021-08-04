Susan Wright
January 10, 1946 ~ July 24, 2021
Susan Wright passed away July 24, 2021, at age 75 following prolonged health struggles. She was born to Merle and Earl Cheal on January 10, 1946, whose marriage later ended in divorce. Her mother then married Marvin Wright who adopted Susan and raised her.
She attended schools in Brigham City and went on to become the first woman to graduate from the College of Forestry at Utah State University. During her college years, she spent a summer doing solo work on a forest service lookout tower in northern Idaho and was the first to report two of the largest fires in the northwest that year. She also designed and coordinated the building of a nature trail at the top of Snow King Ski Area in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Following college, she worked for the State of Illinois in several state parks as a park naturalist. While there she served as a relief society president, stake primary president, and seminary teacher. She was also very involved with the Boy Scouts of America.
Following retirement she bought a home in Ogden, Utah, and cared for her parents until their deaths. Susan was called on a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in the Family History Center in Ogden and continued working at the center for many years after her mission. She had a love for quilting and crafts and shared her expertise teaching siblings, nieces, nephews and other friends.
She is survived by three sisters and one brother: Becky (Randy) Budge, Pocatello, ID; Julie (Richie) Smith, Whitefish, MT; Sheila (Joe) Benson, St. George, UT; and Herk (Joanna) Wright, Mission Viejo, CA. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 27 great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled on August 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery under the direction of Myers Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.