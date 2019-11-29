November 29, 1926 ~ November 25, 2019
Susana C. Hernandez of Roy, Ut. Our matriarch went home the morning of November 25, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born November 29, 1926 to Felipa and Benito Cardona in Weslaco, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesus Sr. and two sons Martin and Jose(Pepe).
She is survived by a son Jesus Jr. and a daughter Maria and family members that extend to five generations. She was very proud of and loved all of those in her family.
The family wishes to thank Signature healthcare at home for their hospice and wonderful service.
As per her wish cremation will take place. A private memorial service for the family is planned for a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on 24th St, in Ogden, Ut.
