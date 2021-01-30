Susanna Martinez Deering
1953 ~ 2021
Susanna Martinez Deering, 68 died suddenly on Jan.18, 2021 in Chandler, AZ. She was born Jan. 3, 1953 in Pueblo, CO to Larry and Mary Valdez Martinez. In 1954 the family moved to Ogden, UT where she was raised and lived until 2007 when she moved to AZ to live with and care for our mother.
Moms comfort, care and happiness were always her top priority. They were inseparable until mom's death in 2015. A big part of Susie died along with our mama. She graduated from Ogden High then enlisted in the U.S. Army. where she served as a Legal Clerk. She retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp.
She married Mike Hill. They later divorced. She married Paul Deering after 20 plus years they divorced. Susie's two wonderful sons and her grandchildren were her life. She spoiled her grandchildren ROTTON. We had to have "interventions" and tell her to quit buying them any and everything they wanted!
She loved shopping, Wendover and other casinos, bingo and watching ID channel everyday with sister Lorie and niece Samantha. She was so kind and generous with everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Hill and Paul Deering III, grandchildren Reina Hill, Paul Deering IV, Addison and Aidon Deering, Her brother Joe {JoAnn} Martinez of Roy,UT two sisters Helen {Arthur} Lopez of Roy,UT Lorie {Ronnie} Chavez of AZ. And Many, many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her parents brothers Mike, Tommy and Dicky Martinez, Susie was loved by all her lifelong friends. Since Grant School, Central Jr High and Ogden High. Due to covid-19 graveside services will be held at Washington Heights Memorial Park, Ogden ,UT at a later date and will be published at that time.