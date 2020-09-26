Susanne D. "MAMA-SUE" Underwood
March 19, 1956 ~ September 19, 2020
SUSANNE D. "MAMA-SUE" UNDERWOOD, age 64 of Ogden, UT died peacefully after a short battle with lung cancer on Saturday, 19 Sep 2020. She was born Susanne Darlene Pachesny on 19 Mar 1956 to Benet and Marie Pachesny of Manistee Ml as the youngest of six children. Her siblings include Patricia Comstock (deceased) of Ludington, MI; Bernie Pachesny (deceased) of Manistee, MI; Rose Strandberg of Manistee, MI; Carol O'Herron of Manistee, MI and Joan Helminski (deceased) of Parkersburg, W Va. In 1980 she was married to Air Force veteran Ray Underwood of Sunset, UT until their divorce in May 2007 and they've remained close friends since. She has been involved in a domestic partnership for the last twelve years with Mr. Dusty Hill of Ogden, UT. After graduating from Manistee High School in 1974 she attended West Shore Community College where she studied early childhood development. Her marriage to a military veteran took her to all four corners of our nation where she gained employment in numerous vocations but for the last twelve plus years she has worked in the Entity Unpostables unit of the Internal Revenue Service, Ogden where she was a Team Lead and a Lead Training Instructor. She had many hobbies to include Baking, Cooking, Sewing, Crochet, Arts & Crafts as well as being a very talented Singer. She is survived by two sisters, Rose Strandberg and Carol O'Herron both of Manistee MI; her domestic partner Dusty Hill of Ogden, UT; ex-husband Ray Underwood of Sunset, UT; children Josh Underwood (fiancee Crystal and daughter Kira) of Sunset, UT and Courtney (husband Justin) MacDonald of Wendover, NV; grandchildren Alexa Underwood of Roy, UT; Jerrisan MacDonald of St. George, UT; Trinity, Breylund, and Harmony MacDonald of Wendover, NV; and her beloved dog Rosie. She was predeceased by both parents Benet and Marie Pachesny; sisters Pat Comstock and Joan Helminski; brother Bernie Pachesny and grandson Joseph Antunes.
Funeral services are provided by Premier Funeral Services, 5335 South 1950 West, Roy, UT 84067
Viewing: Tuesday, 29 Sep 10 AM to 11 AM at Premier Funeral Services
Graveside Memorial Service to follow immediately after at Ogden City Cemetary, 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401