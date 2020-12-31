May 8, 1951 — December 19, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Suzette Courreges Wright died peacefully on December 19, 2020 in Lehi, Utah.
Suzette was born in Dallas, Texas on May 8, 1951, the second child to Wayne Allen Courreges Sr. and Lenora Faye Gilbert. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Douglas Gilbert Courreges, and grandsons Colin Wright and Brighton Swensen. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Lynn Wright; children, Heather (David) Prout, Douglas Christopher (Tracy) Wright, Ashley (David) Rohrer, Annabelle (Eric) Smith, and Jeremy David (Erika) Wright. She is also survived by two brothers, Wayne Allen (Margo) Courreges, Jr., and Daniel Ray (Kelli) Courreges, as well as 27 grandchildren who were the center of her world.
She grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and was a Texan through and through. She was a happy and loving child who enjoyed playing in the dirt and making mud pies. She wasn't all about mud though. She told us more than once that, as a child, she would refuse to go to bed until her hair was in curlers. In fact, she was so adamant about it that when her mother wasn't available, she would march over to the neighbor's house for her to do it.
While in her early teens, Suzette met the man she would eventually marry in her church seminary class. She and Doug built a wonderful friendship and dated throughout their teen years. Suzette married Douglas Lynn Wright on December 16, 1971 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. While initially establishing their home in a tiny apartment at BYU, they eventually moved back to their home state living in Austin, Euless, Bedford, and most recently San Antonio, Texas. Together they raised five children.
Suzette loved life and was full of spunk and energy. She was known to break out in a funny little dance anytime the mood struck. She always gave her smile freely and had a laugh that was contagious. She was a "doer" who never rested long before she was on to her next "thang." She was always anxiously engaged in something, most often for someone else, rarely thinking of herself. However busy her life was, she always prioritized her family above all else.
Suzette strived to make people feel comfortable around her and to make sure their needs were met. She wanted to be of assistance in any way she was needed. She was genuine, approachable, and honest. She had learned many things through experiences in her life and freely shared her wisdom to help others.
Suzette was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over her life she served in various capacities, but her favorites always included working with the youth and genealogy. To say she loved family history would be a gross understatement. In the last several years she has been driven to get as much family history and temple work done for her ancestors as possible. She had many wonderful and touching experiences doing this work.
The family would like to thank all those who have reached out to share their love and stories during this time. We would especially like to thank her work family at Health By Design for being so supportive and loving throughout the years.
A family viewing and graveside service will be held Saturday, January 2. Due to covid risks, both of these events will be invite-only to keep the group small and be sensitive to high risk attendees. We will be making a recording of the graveside service available afterwards for all those who would otherwise want to attend.
If you wish to send flowers, please direct them to: Olpin Family Mortuary at 494 S. 300 E. Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.