June 11, 1943 ~ November 18, 2019
Suzette Elke Randall, 76 years old of Ogden, Utah passed away from this world after a strong battle with Cancer on Monday November 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her close family.
She was born Elke Ruth Zapp in Krakow, Poland on June 11, 1943. Suzette was born into a professional musical family which helped to guide her own personal career.
Her talents were endless. Among many careers she was a singer, model, dancer and actress. She performed on the stage alongside Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme, Merv Griffin and Johnny Carson.
A lover of all thing's nature and the outdoors, her favorite local store "Rainbow Gardens"^was her go to place for lunch and a visit. She was a fan of coffee and had a big sweet tooth. There was always room for one more cookie.
She smiled often, laughed loudly and had an infectious personality that drew strangers in. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and left lasting memories to all that she encountered. She was silly, goofy and always willing to help out. She loved to read, explore and talk to people.
She is survived by her to two children, Albert Zapp Randall, age 55 of Ogden, Utah and Yasmine Zapp Jennings, age 46 of Santa Clarita, California, and her six grandchildren: Brier, Leonardo, Akane, Persephone, Ulysses and Harper who loved her very much and range in age from 7 to 15.
She is also survived by her significant other, Dennis J. Murphy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ernest Randall.