Sylvia Arlene Taylor Hadfield
Together Again
Sylvia Arlene Taylor Hadfield, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away May 25, 2021 at The Lodge at North Ogden. She has been reunited with her eternal companion and her daughter.
She was born October 9, 1920 to John Henry and Delilah Hansen Taylor in Plain City, Utah.
She is survived by her son Kevin (Jeanette) Hadfield, one sister, Barbara Howey, four grandchildren, Brandon Hadfield, Michelle Anderson, Stephanie Holley, Tara Sword and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved all of them dearly and they meant a lot to her.
She married George Raymond Hadfield on March 12, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Holly and 10 brothers and sisters.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous callings.
She loved attending her Fine Arts Club in Kaysville and traveling with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and all those who knew her.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donate to the Church Missionary Fund.
Special thanks to The Lodge at North Ogden for all the loving care that they have given her. Also thanks to Brio Hospice for their care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.