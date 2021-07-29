Sylvia L Jones
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, Sylvia Constance Leom Jones passed away on July 24, 2021, surrounded by the love and support of her family.
Sylvia was born September 24, 1935, in Bonetrail, ND, the fifth daughter of Nekolae and Anna Marie Leom, immigrant farmers who had arrived from Norway to become homesteaders. Sylvia worked on the farm and played in the fields, becoming serious about baseball and softball at a young age, and ultimately a fierce pitcher on community recreational teams and at family reunions. After she graduated from Williston High School in 1953, she went to work at JC Penney and saved her money for California. Sylvia had always dreamed of leaving the Midwest. She packed her "Crazy Ford" for a summer of adventures in Yellowstone, San Francisco, Red Rock, Mesa Verde, and the Grand Canyon before she stopped in Brigham City to work at Thiokol, where she met the love of her life, Gary Leon Jones. They married on March 12, 1961, and together they raised four daughters and a son: Susie (Dirk), Linda (Fran), Gail (Doug), Laura (Rich), and Jason (Meg).
Sylvia was ever resourceful and practical. The kitchen table and Sylvia's project areas were often piled with how-to and inspirational books, bolts of fabric, skeins of brightly colored yarns, bushels of fruits and vegetables, or baked goods as Sylvia sprinkled the day with her sage advice, sewed her children's clothes, canned preserves to last the year, and knew how to capture the essence of a special occasion with a fresh pan of caramel rolls or a decorated cake. She was a social butterfly and the neighborhood welcoming committee, always ready with a loaf of Friendship Bread for new families on the street. And when she accompanied Gary to his AA meetings at the Back Street Club (now the South Davis Recovery Center), friends in recovery knew they could count on a warm hug and a fresh pie from Sylvia.
At 42, Sylvia started her own business and dedicated herself for more than 20 years to growing Storage Management and DKG Equity. Through hard work and ingenuity, she provided after-school jobs for her children in the business and ultimately turned the reins over to her daughter. Sylvia had a rich community of lifelong friends from the weekly worshippers at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Roy, to the women on her bowling league who rallied around her when she bowled a 278 and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame, to her summer golfing team who cheered her on as she hit a hole in one.
Sylvia's greatest joy was her family. She was an enthusiastic cheerleader for her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and her 11 inquisitive great grandchildren. She adored the Jones in-laws and "outlaws" and her many nieces and nephews, who always looked forward to receiving her beautiful, crocheted dish clothes and her handwritten notes on their birthdays and for notable occasions. When asked what came to mind as she and Gary gathered with family and friends to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, she said two words, "my children."
Sylvia is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; numerous loving nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law, Lois and Bev; and her dearest friend, JoAnn. She is preceded in death by Gary, her devoted companion of 60 years; her parents; her sisters, Agnes, Marie, Norma, and MFS Nina; and her two younger brothers, Kenneth and Arne.
Sylvia had perfected the long goodbye, no doubt due to her Midwestern upbringing. When family and friends began the journey home after a visit, Sylvia always took her place on the front porch, no matter the weather or the hour, to wave and to say at the top of her voice, "Goodbye. I Love You!" As you begin this journey, Mom, you have meant the world to us! Until we see you again, good-bye! We love you the mostest!!
Sylvia was a treasure, and her family is deeply appreciative of the compassionate care from the staff at Legacy, and especially the care from Dinora, who loved Mom as her own. Dinora started and ended each day with a special hug for Sylvia. Thank you, Dinora!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity or to the South Davis Recovery Center in Mom's name.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 5560 South 2300 West, Roy, Utah. Friends may visit with family during a viewing on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 5560 South 2300 West, Roy, Utah.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Sylvia's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.