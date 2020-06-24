December 24, 1943 ~ June 15, 2020
The world is a darker place now that one of its bright stars has left us. Sylvia Rose Savage passed from this earth on June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She died from the ravages of a nasty, ugly disease called Parkinson's.
Sylvia was born on Christmas Eve of 1943 in southern Indiana. She was adopted at age three by Roy and Ruth Walker who gave her a childhood full of love. She was valedictorian of her high school class as well as a head cheerleader and tuba player in the band. She competed in many beauty pageants. She went on to graduate from Indiana State University with a teaching degree.
She met her husband John on a blind date while teaching in northern Indiana. They married on Nov 29, 1968. Two days later they started one of their first of many adventures by driving from Chicago to Chandler Arizona in her red 1965 GTO convertible towing his 1965 Corvette. They were headed to their first Air Force base assignment. One of the high lights of their time on active duty was a two-year posting to Clark Air Force base in the Philippines. This allowed them to visit many places such as Manila, Baggio, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and a 10-day stay on the beach of Oahu, Hawaii.
After ten years, they decided to leave the Air Force to come to Ogden to start their own business. They founded TAS Tire & Automotive, a Goodyear dealer and auto repair shop. She kept the books and did whatever was needed to keep the business running. Forty-two years later it is still going. She loved owning a family business because it gave her the flexibility to spend time with family, especially when her grandchildren came along. Spending time with them brought immense joy to her life. To her grandchildren she was their rock. She was always there when needed. She loved being a second mom to all the guys in the shop.
She loved to travel and enjoyed many ocean and river cruises. She enjoyed sunbathing on the top deck of a houseboat during many visits to Lake Powell. She left John to remodel the kitchen while she and her daughter, mother-in law and sister-in law went to London and Paris.
She was a fierce tennis player and cherished the friendship of all the "tennis gals". Her favorite partner, though, was John. They were competitive even as they aged, competing in mixed doubles at the Huntsman Senior Games. She later turned to Pickle ball. She golfed to keep John happy.
To John she was a wife, a lover, his best friend, his business partner, his golf partner, his tennis/pickle ball partner and the chief cook and bottle washer. They truly had a textbook marriage. They reaffirmed their marriage vows at their 50th wedding anniversary party.
Sylvia was a beautiful person inside and out. She had the looks of a Hollywood movie star and a heart of gold. She had the most gorgeous hair. Barely a day would go buy that a stranger would come up and compliment her. She was always the life of the party. She was quick to smile and had an infectious laugh. She had a way of making everyone feel special. She was the most gracious hostess and ensured she had the kitchen stocked with every guest's favorite food and drink. Her kindness and generosity were legendary. She only made friends and never enemies.
She is survived by her husband John, son Brent, daughter Lori (David Bell), grandchildren Veronica Savage, Devin (Anastasiya Flores) Savage, Addison (Ethan Hall) Savage, and brother Ron (Mary Ann) Walker as well as many close friends whom she considered family as well.
A very special thanks to Lisa for all of your help and support.
Due to the current situation no services or viewing are planned.
A Celebration of her Life will be held in August.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in her name.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: