Sytske "Sita" Rigby
1939 - 2021
Sytske "Sita" Tolsma Rigby
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Sytske "Sita" returned to her Heavenly Father on May 7, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born January 6, 1939 in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, the daughter of Eelke Tolsma and Trijntje Van Esveld. "Sita" was raised in the Netherlands during the World War II era and came to the U.S. in 1956. During her lifetime, she also resided in Mountain Green and North Ogden, Utah.
In 1957, she married Antoon Evenhuis and from that union three beloved children were born, Kathy, George, and Eric Evenhuis. They were later divorced. On June 10, 1983, Sita married Glen A. Rigby. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Sita had unique and varied hobbies and interests ranging from UFO's to peacocks, reading and collecting dolls to shopping. Seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren blessed her life. One of her favorite civic involvements included the Red Hats Society.
Sita was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service as a temple ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple was one she greatly cherished.
She is survived by her two sons Eric E. Evenhuis (Gina) of North Ogden and George Evenhuis (Sherry) of Ogden, and her brother Andy Tolsma (Darla) of West Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Tina and Gerta, one brother Ted and her daughter Kathy.
As a family, we would like to express special thanks to all her wonderful neighbors, friends, and members of the Ben Lomond 9th ward for your friendship and compassionate service.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with viewings held on Wednesday from 6-8 pm and prior to the funeral services from 11:40 am- 12:40 pm. The funeral service will live streamed at 1 pm on Sita's obituary page on www.myers-mortuary.com for those unable to attend.
Interment in Mountain Green.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com